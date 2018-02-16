QR-codes to free e-books available at Astana bus stops

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the framework of the Astana - Bilimland project, 28 bus stops in Astana were equipped with interactive banners with QR-codes to free e-books in Kazakh, Russian, and English, the City of Astana official website reads.

The project is realized by the WikiBilim public fund with the support of the City of Astana as a part of the Spiritual Revival (Rukhani Janghyru) program and is aimed at digitization and providing free access to the world's book fund.

According to the executive director of the National Translation Agency, Rauan Kenzhekhanuly, similar banners were also put up in public places, such as walk-in clinics and libraries in Kyzylorda, Aktobe and Almaty regions.

In order to access e-books mobile phone users only need to scan a code. You can also download an Audiokitap application audiobook.

At this stage, more than 10,000 e-books and 1,500 audiobooks are available for free through the Astana - Bilimland and the developers promised to keep expanding the 'library' in the future.