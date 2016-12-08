Quadruplets born in Astana

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - In Astana a 34-year old woman has delivered a quadruplet - two boys and two girls, Kazinform has learnt from Astana Health Department.

"On December 2, 2016 at 17:33 a remarkable occasion occurred. A quadruplet was born in Astana Perinatal Center No1. The condition of the mother and children is satisfactory and under supervision", the message reads.

As it was informed, the kids were born by Cesarean section. The boys weigh 1,490 and 1,070 grams. The girls' weight is 1, 140 and 1,070 grams.