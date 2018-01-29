Quake hits near Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Network of Seismic Stations has recorded an earthquake today at 8:36 p.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Republic Kazakhstan, 55 km east of Almaty city. The energy class of the earthquake: 10.4. MPV magnitude: 5.1. The coordinates of the epicenter: 43.16° N 77.59° E. Depth: 5 km.

Information on perceptibility (as per MSK-64 scale): Degree II, it was felt near the village of Turgen in the Ile Alatau Mountains.