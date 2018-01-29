  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Quake hits near Almaty

    21:12, 29 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Network of Seismic Stations has recorded an earthquake today at 8:36 p.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports

    The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Republic Kazakhstan, 55 km east of Almaty city. The energy class of the earthquake: 10.4. MPV magnitude: 5.1. The coordinates of the epicenter: 43.16° N 77.59° E. Depth: 5 km.

    Information on perceptibility (as per MSK-64 scale): Degree II, it was felt near the village of Turgen in the Ile Alatau Mountains.

     

    Tags:
    Almaty region Incidents Natural disasters
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!