Quake jolts 720 km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An earthquake occurred in China, 720 kilometers from Almaty city, Kazinform refers to the Network of Seismic Stations under the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science.

The network recorded the earthquake on April 1 at 07:18 a.m. Almaty time. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the People's Republic of China, 720 km east of Almaty," the report says.

Energy class of the earthquake: 11.1. MPV magnitude: 5.0. Depth: 5 km.