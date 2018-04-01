  • kz
    Quake jolts 720 km from Almaty

    10:40, 01 April 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An earthquake occurred in China, 720 kilometers from Almaty city, Kazinform refers to the Network of Seismic Stations under the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science.

    The network recorded the earthquake on April 1 at 07:18 a.m. Almaty time. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the People's Republic of China, 720 km east of Almaty," the report says.

    Energy class of the earthquake: 11.1. MPV magnitude: 5.0. Depth: 5 km.

     

    Tags:
    Nature Incidents China
