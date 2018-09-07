Quake jolts southeastern Iran

ZAHEDAN. KAZINFORM - An earthquake, measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale, jolted Iranshahr region in southeastern Province of Sistan-Balouchestan Province on Friday morning, IRNA reports.

ccording to a report, released by the Seismography Center affiliated to Tehran University's Geophysics Institute, the tremor occurred at 10:53 hours local time (13:23 hours GMT) and its epicenter was at 28.23 degrees longitude and 59.48 degrees latitude and in the depth of 10 kilometers.

According to the report, the quake left no damage.