    Quake jolts southeastern Iran

    17:24, 07 September 2018
    ZAHEDAN. KAZINFORM - An earthquake, measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale, jolted Iranshahr region in southeastern Province of Sistan-Balouchestan Province on Friday morning, IRNA reports. 

    ccording to a report, released by the Seismography Center affiliated to Tehran University's Geophysics Institute, the tremor occurred at 10:53 hours local time (13:23 hours GMT) and its epicenter was at 28.23 degrees longitude and 59.48 degrees latitude and in the depth of 10 kilometers.

    According to the report, the quake left no damage.

     

