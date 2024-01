ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Network of Seismological Stations registered an earthquake on August 9 at 02:44:43 p.m. Almaty time.

The MPV magnitude 3.6.quake was centered 185 km north-eastwards Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan. Its energy class is 9.4. Almaty region people felt quake with an intensity of 2 points on MSK 64 scale.