Quake rocks Iran's south-central province

KERMAN. KAZINFORM - A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Hojedk town at Ravar County located in south-central province of Kerman on Friday morning, IRNA reports.

According to the seismological center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 6:02 hours local time (2:32 GMT) in an area located at 30.73 degrees latitude and 57.39 degrees longitude and in the depth of 10 kilometers.

No casualties or damage have been reported by the tremor yet.

It was followed by several less powerful aftershocks in the same area.

On November 12, a devastating 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Iran western province of Kermanshah causing massive damage and casualties.

At least over 500 people have been dead and more than 12,000 others were wounded by the fatal quake.

Iran sits astride several major seismic faults, and is prone to frequent earthquakes.