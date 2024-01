ASTANA. KAZINFORM An earthquake shattered 332 km away from Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The Network of Seismic Stations of the Ministry of Education and Science recorded an earthquake at 09:50 p.m. Almaty time on June 23 in the territory of China.



The quake energy class is 9.5, magnitude MPV is 4.4. Depth of focus is 25 km.