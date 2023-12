ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An earthquake has been recorded 341km southeast of the city of Almaty at 02:59am Almaty time on March 5, 2021, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located in the territory of China, 341 km southeast of Almaty city.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 20 km.

Notably, the 4.1-magnitude quake originated in China hit 303km southeast of Almaty city yesterday.