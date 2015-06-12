  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Qualifier topples Kazakh tennis player Diyas in Nottingham

    08:42, 12 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Zarina Diyas has crashed out of the WTA's Aegon Open Nottingham with the prize fund of $250,000, Sports.kz reports.

    The world №32 was stunned by qualifier Sachia Vickery from the U.S. Vickery currently ranked 129th in the world needed three sets to eliminate Diyas 4:6, 7:6, 6:1.

    Recall that the 21-year-old Diyas defeated Italian Francesca Schiavone in two straight sets in the first round of the tournament.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!