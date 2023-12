Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020 to start on Thursday

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020 will kick off on Thursday.

The winner and runner-up from 10 groups each will automatically qualify for the UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament, Anadolu Agency reports.

Twenty teams will qualify from the EURO 2020 qualifiers and four others will qualify from the UEFA Nations League playoffs in March 2020.

Turkey will face France, Iceland, Albania, Moldova and Andorra in Group H in the qualifying rounds.

On Friday, the Turkish National Football Team will face Albania; then will go against Moldova on Monday.

The competing groups for EURO 2020 are as follows:

Group A: England, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo

Group B: Portugal, Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania, Luxembourg

Group C: Netherlands, Germany, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus

Group D: Switzerland, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Georgia, Gibraltar

Group E: Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan

Group F: Spain, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta

Group G: Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Latvia

Group H: France, Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova, Andorra

Group I: Belgium, Russia, Scotland, Greek Cypriot, Kazakhstan, San Marino

Gruop J: Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein

Schedule for match day 1 is as follows:

(All kick-offs 1945GMT unless otherwise stated)

Thursday

Group C: Netherlands v Belarus, Northern Ireland v Estonia

Group E: Croatia v Azerbaijan, Slovakia v Hungary

Group G: Austria v Poland, North Macedonia v Latvia, Israel v Slovenia

Group I: Belgium v Russia, Kazakhstan v Scotland (16.00), Greek Cypriot v San Marino

Friday

Group A: England v Czech Republic, Bulgaria v Montenegro

Group B: Portugal v Ukraine, Luxembourg v Lithuania

Group H: Moldova v France, Andorra v Iceland, Albania v Turkey

Saturday

Group D: Georgia v Switzerland (15.00), Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland (18.00)

Group F: Spain v Norway, Sweden v Romania (18.00), Malta v Faroe Islands (18.00)

Group J: Italy v Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina v Armenia, Liechtenstein v Greece

Schedule for match day 2 is as follows:

Sunday

Group C: Netherlands v Germany, Northern Ireland v Belarus

Group E: Wales v Slovakia (15.00), Hungary v Croatia (18.00)

Group G: Israel v Austria (18.00), Poland v Latvia, Slovenia v North Macedonia

Group I: Kazakhstan v Russia (15.00), San Marino v Scotland (18.00),Greek Cypriot v Belgium

Monday

Group A: Montenegro v England, Kosovo v Bulgaria

Group B: Portugal v Serbia, Luxembourg v Ukraine

Group H: Turkey v Moldova (18.00), France v Iceland, Andorra v Albania

Tuesday

Group D: Switzerland v Denmark, Republic of Ireland v Georgia

Group F: Malta v Spain, Norway v Sweden, Romania v Faroe Islands

Group J: Armenia v Finland (18:00), Italy v Liechtenstein, Bosnia and Herzegovina v Greece