Quality Journalism Workshop in Central Asia to convene May 3

ALMATY. KAZINFORM To mark the World Press Freedom Day in Central Asia the UNESCO Almaty Office, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic and OSCE Office, will organize a sub-regional meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic.

After 25 years of independence of Central Asian countries, it is time to take stock of the state of affairs as regards the media, journalism and the press freedom in these countries. Officials, journalists and experts will be invited to discuss issues related to quality journalism ranging from the means of promoting quality reporting to the role and balance between the legal framework, self-regulation and professional standards, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Office reads.



The presentation of the "World Trends in Freedom of Expression and Media Development" Global Report 2017/2018 will take place during the sub-regional meeting.



