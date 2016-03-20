Quality of future reforms in Kazakhstan to depend on new Parliament - political expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The newly-elected Parliament of Kazakhstan will play a special role as the parliamentarians will implement the National Plan proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, believes political expert Aidos Sarym.

"This Parliament will play a special role as the deputies will pass a lot of new bills related to the implementation of the National Plan. The quality of reforms will largely depend on the composition of the new Parliament. The snap parliamentary elections will come to an end but the real political work will begin later," Mr. Sarym told Kazinform correspondent.

According to him, it is crucial to begin modernization of the party system in the regions.

"After the elections we need to modernize the party and political system of Kazakhstan, especially in the regions," Mr. Sarym added.