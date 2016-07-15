  • kz
    Quarantine lifted in Karaganda region after anthrax outbreak

    16:19, 15 July 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A quarantine has been lifted in Karaganda region after the anthrax outbreak, Saktash Khassenov, Chairman of the Veterinary Control Committee of the Agriculture Ministry, announced on Friday.

    "The quarantine restrictions have been lifted in Karaganda region," Mr. Khassenov said at a press conference of the Central Communications Service in Astana.

    Earlier it was reported that the anthrax outbreak was recorded in Yerkindik village in Karaganda region on June 19-20, 2016. 2 out of 9 people diagnosed with anthrax died.

    16 cases of anthrax were registered in Karaganda, Almaty, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions last month.

    Karaganda region Kazakhstan Ministry of Agriculture Healthcare Agriculture Coronavirus News
