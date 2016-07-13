  • kz
    Queen Elizabeth II accepts UK Prime Minister Cameron's resignation

    22:17, 13 July 2016
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM - Queen Elizabeth II resignation of ritish Prime Minister David Cameron, according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

    Queen Elizabeth II accepted British Prime Minister David Cameron's resignation, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

    Cameron's televised arrival at the palace to tender his resignation was broadcast live on television. He is expected to continue to his now-former residence at Downing Street, where he will address the public with a short speech.

    Newly installed Conservative Party leader Theresa May will follow Cameron to the Buckingham Palace, where the Queen will instruct her with forming a cabinet. May will then arrive at Downing Street, where a ceremonial handing of the keys and a nuclear suitcase will take place.

    May is expected to name her key cabinet members by late Wednesday.

    Source: Sputniknews.com 

