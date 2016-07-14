  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Queen Elizabeth II appoints Theresa May next UK Prime Minister

    03:29, 14 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Queen Elizabeth II appointed Theresa May new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

    May's audience, in which the Queen instructed May to form a new cabinet of ministers, took place shortly after the British monarch accepted David Cameron's resignation.

    ​May is then expected to arrive at her new residence, Downing Street, where a ceremonial handing of the keys and a nuclear suitcase will take place.

    ​Theresa May is widely believed to name her key cabinet members by late Wednesday.

    Kazinform refers to Trend.az 

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!