Queen of Great Britain congratulated Kazakhstanis on Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Queen of Great Britain Elizabeth II congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Independence Day of Kazakhstan, the Embassy of Great Britain in Kazakhstan informs via Facebook.

Her Majesty the Queen congratulates His Excellency President Nursultan Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan on the Independence Day.

"It gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency my warmest greetings on the celebration of your National Day, together with my best wishes for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Kazakhstan in the coming year. Elizabeth II.