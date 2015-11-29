  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Queen of Kazakh showbiz Bayan Yessentayeva to introduce new boy band (PHOTOS)

    10:18, 29 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM One of the most beautiful and popular producers of Kazakhstan Bayan Yessentayeva will introduce her new boy-band on November 30, 2015.

    “I am so excited. I can hardly wait for this moment! Three months have passed since the shooting ended. On Monday you will see and listen to a new, cool, fashionable and a young team of four guys! They are the best for us! Don’t miss us in “Night Studio” [popular TV show by Nurlan Koyanbayev - editor] on Kazakhstan TV Channel, at 23:00 November 30,” she wrote on her social network pages.

    Bayan Yessentayeva is a famous actress, TV host, singer, producer, editor and co-owner of “Gashyktar Alemi” magazine.

    Tags:
    Celebrities News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!