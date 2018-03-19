Quick look at China's new cabinet lineup

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A new lineup of China's State Council, nominated by Premier Li Keqiang, was endorsed Monday at a plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress, Xinhua reports.

The following is the list:

Vice premiers: Han Zheng, Sun Chunlan, Hu Chunhua, Liu He



State councilors: Wei Fenghe, Wang Yong, Wang Yi, Xiao Jie, Zhao Kezhi



Secretary-general of the State Council: Xiao Jie



-- Wang Yi, minister of foreign affairs



-- Wei Fenghe, minister of national defense



-- He Lifeng, head of the national development and reform commission



-- Chen Baosheng, minister of education



-- Wang Zhigang, minister of science and technology



-- Miao Wei, minister of industry and information technology



-- Bater, head of the state ethnic affairs commission



-- Zhao Kezhi, minister of public security



-- Chen Wenqing, minister of state security



-- Huang Shuxian, minister of civil affairs



-- Fu Zhenghua, minister of justice



-- Liu Kun, minister of finance



-- Zhang Jinan, minister of human resources and social security



-- Lu Hao, minister of natural resources



-- Li Ganjie, minister of ecological environment



-- Wang Menghui, minister of housing and urban-rural development



-- Li Xiaopeng, minister of transport



-- E Jingping, minister of water resources



-- Han Changfu, minister of agriculture and rural affairs



-- Zhong Shan, minister of commerce



-- Luo Shugang, minister of culture and tourism



-- Ma Xiaowei, head of the national health commission



-- Sun Shaocheng, minister of veterans affairs



-- Wang Yupu, minister of emergency management



-- Yi Gang, governor of the people's bank of China



-- Hu Zejun, auditor-general of the national audit office.