    Quick look at China's new cabinet lineup

    10:00, 19 March 2018
    Photo: None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A new lineup of China's State Council, nominated by Premier Li Keqiang, was endorsed Monday at a plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress, Xinhua reports. 

    The following is the list:

    Vice premiers: Han Zheng, Sun Chunlan, Hu Chunhua, Liu He

    State councilors: Wei Fenghe, Wang Yong, Wang Yi, Xiao Jie, Zhao Kezhi

    Secretary-general of the State Council: Xiao Jie

    -- Wang Yi, minister of foreign affairs

    -- Wei Fenghe, minister of national defense

    -- He Lifeng, head of the national development and reform commission

    -- Chen Baosheng, minister of education

    -- Wang Zhigang, minister of science and technology

    -- Miao Wei, minister of industry and information technology

    -- Bater, head of the state ethnic affairs commission

    -- Zhao Kezhi, minister of public security

    -- Chen Wenqing, minister of state security

    -- Huang Shuxian, minister of civil affairs

    -- Fu Zhenghua, minister of justice

    -- Liu Kun, minister of finance

    -- Zhang Jinan, minister of human resources and social security

    -- Lu Hao, minister of natural resources

    -- Li Ganjie, minister of ecological environment

    -- Wang Menghui, minister of housing and urban-rural development

    -- Li Xiaopeng, minister of transport

    -- E Jingping, minister of water resources

    -- Han Changfu, minister of agriculture and rural affairs

    -- Zhong Shan, minister of commerce

    -- Luo Shugang, minister of culture and tourism

    -- Ma Xiaowei, head of the national health commission

    -- Sun Shaocheng, minister of veterans affairs

    -- Wang Yupu, minister of emergency management

    -- Yi Gang, governor of the people's bank of China

    -- Hu Zejun, auditor-general of the national audit office.

     

     

