ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has crashed out of ATP Gerry Weber Open in Halle, Germany after being eliminated by Gael Monfis of France, Vesti.kz reports.

The 4th-seeded French needed an hour and a half to outplay Kukushkin in two straight sets 7:6, 6:4. Up next for Monfis is Italian Andreas Seppi who toppled Tommy Robredo of Spain.