Quran of 1900 on display in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A regional festival of national cultures opened in Petropavlovsk, our correspondent reports.

Reps of the Chechen-Ingush ethnic and cultural centre Vainakh showcase a collection of artifacts of the 19th-early 20th centuries. One of the highlights is the Quran of 1900 written in Arabic. Also there are a handmade dagger made back in 1810, a pair of scales made before the revolution, samovar of 1907, a record player of 1949, a telephone of 1933, and a still working Singer sewing machine.

