  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Quran of 1900 on display in N Kazakhstan

    10:08, 02 May 2018
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A regional festival of national cultures opened in Petropavlovsk, our correspondent reports.

    Reps of the Chechen-Ingush ethnic and cultural centre Vainakh showcase a collection of artifacts of the 19th-early 20th centuries. One of the highlights is the Quran of 1900 written in Arabic. Also there are a handmade dagger made back in 1810, a pair of scales made before the revolution, samovar of 1907, a record player of 1949, a telephone of 1933, and a still working Singer sewing machine.

    Tags:
    Culture North Kazakhstan region Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!