Qurban Ait is integral part of our people&#39;s rich spiritual heritage - Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan Muslims, Supreme Mufti Yerzhan Kazhy Malgazhuly congratulated Kazakhstanis on Qurban Ait holiday.

"Qurban Ait is an integral part of a rich cultural heritage of our people, therefore for several centuries we have been preparing for its celebration with a particular care. Blessed be Qurban Ait, the holiday which embodies the idea of kindness, love and faithfulness to the religion and calls on the representatives of other ethnicities and nations for unity for the name of common goals! In honor of this great holiday I call on our brothers and all Kazakhstanis to provide charity support and show compassion to the needy, widows and orphans, especially to the lonely old people. Let Allah accept your prayers and deeds as well as our sacrifices performed for His name. I wish well-being to your families, success in your work, strong health and firmness of spirit!" the letter of congratulation reads.