ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The second stage of the ISU Long Track Speed Skating World Cup concluded in American Salt Lake City among men at 500 meters, Sports.kz informs.

"Korean Kim Tae-yun won the race, Dutch Hein Otterspeer was second and Kazakhstani Roman Kerch finished third in their B group.

Another Kazakhstani Alexander Zhigin finished the race at the 25 th place.