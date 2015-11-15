  • kz
    R. Rousey to return to octagon in summer 2016

    22:15, 15 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American athlete, UFC star, Ronda Rousey will hold her next bout on July 9, 2016, UFC President Dana White informed. The return will take place in Las Vegas at UFC 200 tournament. The name of her next opponent is not revealed yet.

    As earlier reported, R. Rousey lost to H. Holm in Melbourne within the UFC 193 tournament by a KO today.

    Moreover, Rousey was transported to the local hospital after the brutal knock out she had in the fight. The type of injury she suffered was not disclosed.

    Sport World News
