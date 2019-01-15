Rachmaninoff’s Music concert to be given in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The State Trio of the Republic of Kazakhstan FORTE-TRIO will present to the audience an Evening of Rachmaninoff's Music. The concert from the FORTE TRIO Invites series will be held on January 18 at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall, the opera house's press office informs.

The trio includes famous instrumentalists, international competitions laureates Dinara Bazarbayeva-Sakhaman (violin), Murat Narbekov (cello), Artistic Director of the collective - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Timur Urmancheyev (piano).

This evening, the guests of the collective, guest soloists - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov (baritone), international competitions laureate Zhumabek Kantarbayev (tenor) will also perform at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall.

The concert program features chamber instrumental and vocal works by outstanding composer, pianist and conductor Sergei Rachmaninoff. The Trio élégiaque No.2 in D minor, Opus 9 "In Memory of a Great Artist" will be performed. Rachmaninoff's heartfelt pain due to the loss of an older mentor and dear friend Pyotr Tchaikovsky is expressed in the music. In this work, the author's unique signature style, his musical language is clearly felt. Working on the trio, Rachmaninoff set himself a new task - to implement a complex dramaturgical idea, to create a large, deep work worthy of the genius of the master, to whose memory it is dedicated.

Rachmaninoff's art songs, highest masterpieces of his poetic lyricism, including Zdes khorosho, U moego okna, Oni otvehcali, Kak mne bolno, Pokinem, milaya, Noch pechalna, V molchanii nochi tainoi, Ya zhdu tebya, Ditya! Kak tsvetok ty prekrasna, Aleko's cavatina from the opera Aleko and others will be presented to the audience.