Radioactive water accumulation contained, Fukushima plant operator says

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant said Friday it has managed to control the accumulation of contaminated water in the plant and added that the extraction of melted atomic fuel from the reactors is the biggest challenge in the short and medium term, EFE reports.

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) and the Japanese government, which is supervising the decommissioning of the plant, gave a positive assessment of the cleanup work's progress, a few days before the seventh anniversary of the catastrophe in Japan's northeastern Fukushima prefecture.