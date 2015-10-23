Raf Simons exits legendary fashion house Christian Dior

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Raf Simons has stepped down as the creative director of Christian Dior, according to a statement released by LVMH.

After three and a half years at the position, the Belgian designer decided to leave the French brand ‘for personal reasons', buro247.kz reports. "It is a decision based entirely and equally on my desire to focus on other interests in my life, including my own brand, and the passions that drive me outside my work," Simons said. The talented Belgian was appointed as Dior's creative designer in April 2012, months after leaving analogous post at Jil Sander. The saddest thing is that Spring-Summer 2016 was Simons' last collection for the legendary brand