    Rafael Nadal into US Open semis in men's singles

    22:37, 05 September 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Rafael Nadal, Matteo Berrettini, and Bianca Andreescu have qualified for the semifinals in the U.S. Open 2019.

    Spanish player Rafael Nadal late Wednesday faced Diego Schwartzman, 20th-seeded, from Argentina in men's singles in New York.

    Three-time U.S. Open winner Nadal defeated his opponent in 6-4, 7-5 and 6-2 sets.

    Separately Italia's Matteo Berrettini qualified for the semifinals, winning against French 13th-seeded Gael Monfils, 3-2 in 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 7-6 sets.

    Berrettini, seeded No. 24, will play against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.

    In the women's singles, Canadian 15th-seeded Bianca Andreescu took a 3-6, 6-2 and 6-3 victory over Elise Mertens from Belgium to win a ticket to the semifinals.

    Andreescu, 19, will face Swiss Belinda Bencic in the U.S. Open semifinals.

    Source: Anadolu Agency


