Rahmon receives UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the LDCs, LLDCs and SIDS

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon met today in the Palace of the Nation with Ambassador Gyan Chandra Acharya, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and the United Nations in the areas of mutual interest.



The Head of State Emomali Rahmon highlighted an important role of the UN in promoting, understanding and expanding cooperation between the countries to ensure peace and sustainable development, and expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Tajikistan and specialized organizations, offices and agencies of the United Nations.



It was noted that about 100 projects in the fields of public administration reform, education, health, social welfare, agriculture, and disaster relief were implemented for the period 2010-2015 within the framework of fruitful cooperation of Tajikistan with numerous UN agencies.



The meeting also discussed the issues related to the ‘High-Level Symposium on SDG 6 and Targets: Ensuring that No One Is Left Behind in Access to Water and Sanitation', and the significance of this international event in the life of today's world population.



It was stressed with regret that the financial and economic crisis in recent years put the efforts of countries in terms of financing the water sector and hinders the development and progress.



In this regard, the establishment of various national, regional and global funds, as well as implementation of other new and creative initiatives on financing for the water industry has been called an important and timely step in this direction, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.