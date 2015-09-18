  • kz
    Railways level of deterioration reduced from 70 to 53%, Ministry

    17:50, 18 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The level of physical depreciation of rail roads has been reduced from 70 to 53%, reported head of the department of railway transport under the Transport Committee Nurbek Kabizhan speaking at a meeting on the organization of activities in railway passenger transportation.

    According to his words, the level of physical deterioration of rail roads has been reduced from 70 to 53%. The volume of e-ticket sales has increased five times. He also informed that there have been purchased more than 500 new train passenger cars and launched more than 10 new high-speed passenger trains. Moreover Mr. Kabizhan reported that new national standards of passenger service on trains and at stations were introduced in 2014.

