Railways level of deterioration reduced from 70 to 53%, Ministry

According to his words, the level of physical deterioration of rail roads has been reduced from 70 to 53%. The volume of e-ticket sales has increased five times. He also informed that there have been purchased more than 500 new train passenger cars and launched more than 10 new high-speed passenger trains. Moreover Mr. Kabizhan reported that new national standards of passenger service on trains and at stations were introduced in 2014.