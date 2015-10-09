Railways of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran agree to establish competitive tariff conditions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The railways of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran have agreed to establish competitive tariff conditions for the new international railway line Uzen - Bolashak - Serhetyaka - Akyayla - Incheburun.

Tehran (Iran) has held a tripartite meeting of chairmen of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Temir Zholy", the Ministry of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan and the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The parties have reached an agreement on establishing from October 15, 2015 uniform rates across Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran for container trains running from China to Iran. This measure will help to attract maritime freight traffic and increase attractiveness of land transcontinental corridors. The sides have also agreed preferential tariff conditions in the territories of the parties for transportation of grain, ferrous metals, aluminum and ferroalloys from Kazakhstan to Iran and further to the port of Bandar Abbas. The preferential tariff conditions will help Kazakhstan's export to develop new markets in India and the Gulf countries, the press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy reported. The next trilateral meeting of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran heads of railways will take place in December 2015 in the city of Ashgabat (Turkmenistan).