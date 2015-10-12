Rain and fog expected in most regions of Kazakhstan Oct 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal type precipitation (primarily, rains),strong wind and fog are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan October 12. Light icy glaze is forecast in northwestern parts of the country and in Kostanay region. Western regions only will enjoy sunny weather today.

Wind speed in some areas of Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions, and in the daytime in Akmola, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan regions will increase up to 15-20 m per sec. Fog is expected in parts of Zhambyl, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan regions and at night and in the morning in Akmola, North Kazakhstan regions. Strong wind at 18 m per sec will also hit Kostanay region.