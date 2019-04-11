Rain and fog in store for Kazakhstan on Apr 11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Rains are forecast for the south and east of Kazakhstan on April 11. The rest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Patches of fog, stiff wind, thunderstorm, and hail will persist in some parts of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and fog are expected in parts of Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl region.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. Fog will blanket parts of East Kazakhstan region.



It will be foggy in Almaty, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.