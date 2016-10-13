Rain and fog to blanket Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Kazhydromet predicts that only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 21 mps in Zhambyl region.



Fog and black ice are forecast for Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.