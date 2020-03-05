Rain and snow forecast for Kazakhstan
15-20 mps wind gusting to 23-28 mps is expected in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions of the country.
Fog, ice slick and snowstorm are forecast for Kostanay region. Strong wind of 15-20 mps will blow in the region during the day.
Rude wind gusting to 18-23 mps is expected in Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region. Dense fog patches will blanket the area during night and morning hours.
Black ice, snow, wind of 15-20 mps and fog are predicted for Akmola region.
Snowstorm, strong wind of 15-20 mps and ice slick are forecast for North-Kazakhstan, North-Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.
Fog, strong wind of 15-20 mps and black ice are predicted for Karaganda region.
Foggy weather is predicted for some areas of Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan regions.