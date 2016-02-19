Rain and snow forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation (rains and snowfall), fog, ice slick, strong wind and blizzards are forecast today in southern and western parts of the country. Other territories will enjoy sunny weather, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket parts of Kostanay region, where ice slick, strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and blizzard are expected too.

Fog and ice slick are forecast also in some areas of Mangistau, West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

Ice slick and wind speed increase up to 18 m per s as well as blizzard are expected in Aktobe region.

In Almaty region, in the area of Zhalanashkol, wind speed will increase up to 18-23 m per s and fog will blanket some areas at night.

Fog is expected also in Zhambyl and Karaganda regions. Wind speed there will rise up to 15-20 m per s.

Fog will blanket Pavlodar region, Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions at night and in the morning.

In some areas of Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions, wind speed will increase to 15-20 m per s.