Rain and snow in store for Kazakhstan Mar 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of the country is to see unstable weather conditions due to the fronts. The country is to brace for rain and snow. Only the southeast is to see the weather with no precipitation, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Akmola and Kostanay regions are to brace for occasional fog, blizzard, ice slick, as well as 15-20mps wind expected in most parts at night and in places at daytime. Wind is to gust up to 23-28mps at night.

North Kazakhstan region is to see in places blizzard, fog, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind, with gusts of up to 23-28mps at night.

Ground blizzard as well as ice slick at daytime are in store for Pavlodar region locally. Wind is to reach 15-20mps, gusting up to 23-28mps here and there.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace in places for fog, blizzard, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind.

Aktobe region is to expect locally ice slick, ground blizzard as well as 15-20mps wind here and there at night.

Occasional fog as well as 15-20mps wind accompanied with blizzard, predicted to blow locally at night is in store for East Kazakhstan region.

Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions are to brace in places for fog. 15-20mps wind is to hit locally Karaganda region as well as Zhambyl region at daytime.

Turkestan region is to see occasional fog at night, and thunderstorm in places at daytime as well as 15-20mps wind.

Almaty region is to expect occasional fog at night and in the morning. The region’s Zhalanshakol district is to see 18-23mps wind.

Atyrau region is to brace for 15-20mps wind.