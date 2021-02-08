Rain and snow in store for Kazakhstan on Feb 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most of Kazakhstan is to be under the influence of a cyclone trough and associated fronts, bringing precipitation as rain and snow. Snow is expected in the north. Only the west is to see no precipitation. Occasional fog, ice slick, blizzard, and strong wind are forecast for the country as well, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Pavlodar region is to brace for occasional blizzard, fog, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind, reaching up to 23-28mps here and there, with gusts of up to 30mps.

North Kazakhstan region is to see occasional blizzard as well as 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps, in most places.

Occasional blizzard, fog, and strong wind at15-20mps in the nighttime and daytime, with gusts of up to 23-28mps are forecast for Akmola region.

Karaganda region is to expect blizzard, fog, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind at night and in the afternoon, gusting up to 23-28mps, in places.

Blizzard, fog, ice slick, and wind at 15-20mps, with gusts of up to 23-28mps, are forecast for East Kazakhstan region in places.

Kostanay region is to see occasional blizzard and wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 23mps.

Occasional fog, ice slick, blizzard, and wind at 15-20mps, with gusts of up to 23-28mps, are to hit Zhambyl region.

Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions are to expect fog, ice slick, 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps at daytime, to hit in places.

Aktobe region is to see occasional fog, blizzard, and wind at 15-20mps.

Ice slick is to hit some areas of Almaty region as well as Mangistau region at night and in the morning. Fog and 18-23mps wind are also forecast for Almaty region.