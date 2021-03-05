Rain and snow in store for Kazakhstan on Mar 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Northwestern cyclone will keep influencing weather conditions in the greater part of the country, bringing precipitations as rain and snow, predicted to fall heavy in the south and southeast, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions are to brace in places for blizzard, fog, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps

Fog, ground blizzard, ice slick, and 15-23mps wind are expected in places in Aktobe and Zhambyl regions.

Karaganda region is to see here and there fog, ground blizzard, and 15-20mps wind as well as ice slick at daytime.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace in places for blizzard, fog, ice slick, and 15-25mps wind.

Ground blizzard and ice slick are to hit in places Pavlodar region. High wind is predicted locally at night and at 15-20mps, reaching up to 23-28mps, in much of the region at daytime.

Fog and ice slick are to hit Almaty region as well as 15-23mps wind here and there at night.

Occasional fog, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind are in store for West Kazakhstan region as well as Turkestan region at night and in the morning.

Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions are to expect fog locally. 15-20mps wind is predicted in places for Kyzylorda region in the afternoon.

Atyrau region is to brace for 15-20mps wind here and there.