Rain and snow in store for Kazakhstan on Mar 5
Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions are to brace in places for blizzard, fog, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps
Fog, ground blizzard, ice slick, and 15-23mps wind are expected in places in Aktobe and Zhambyl regions.
Karaganda region is to see here and there fog, ground blizzard, and 15-20mps wind as well as ice slick at daytime.
East Kazakhstan region is to brace in places for blizzard, fog, ice slick, and 15-25mps wind.
Ground blizzard and ice slick are to hit in places Pavlodar region. High wind is predicted locally at night and at 15-20mps, reaching up to 23-28mps, in much of the region at daytime.
Fog and ice slick are to hit Almaty region as well as 15-23mps wind here and there at night.
Occasional fog, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind are in store for West Kazakhstan region as well as Turkestan region at night and in the morning.
Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions are to expect fog locally. 15-20mps wind is predicted in places for Kyzylorda region in the afternoon.
Atyrau region is to brace for 15-20mps wind here and there.