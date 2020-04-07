Rain and snow mix forecast for Kazakhstan Apr 7
15-20 mps wind gusting to 23-28 mps is expected to blow in Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions. Fog will blanket some parts of Kostanay, North-Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. Thunderstorm will hit Pavlodar region.
Strong wind of 15-20 mps with the gusts of 25 mps is expected in Aktobe, Mangistau and Atyrau regions on April 7.
A dust storm is predicted for the southern regions of the country including Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions. Wind will blow here with the strength of 15-20 mps gusting to 23-28 mps.
Dense fog patches will cover some areas of Zhambyl region. Windy weather is expected here as well. Hail and strong wind of 15-20 mps gusting to 23-28 mps are forecast for the region.
15-20 mps wind is also expected in Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region.
15-20 mps wind and fog during night and morning hours are expected in West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.