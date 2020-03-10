Rain and snow to batter Kazakhstan Tue

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for some regions of Kazakhstan for March 10.

Snow and rain accompanied by ground blizzard are forecast to hit today Akmola region. Fog is expected to form black ice around on March 10-12.

Rain and snow are also expected today in Nur-Sultan. Chances of storm are high.

Black ice, fog and snowstorm are predicted to grip Kostanay region. High wind of 15-20 m/s is to roll through the region.

Rain and snow, ground blizzard, fog and black ice are expected to sweep through North Kazakhstan. Strong wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s is set to strike the region locally.