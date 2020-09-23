Rain and snow to grip Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rain and wet snow will batter tomorrow Kazakh capital, Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions, Kazhydromet reports.

Akmola region will face on Thursday rain, wet snow, and fog. High wind gusting up to 15-20, locally 23-28 m/s will roll through the region. Rain accompanied by strong wind will grip Nur-Sultan.

Heavy downpours are forecast for East Kazakhstan. Heavy rains and wet snow will fall in the east of the region, in the mountains. Wind will sweep through the region at a speed of 15-20, 23-28 m/s.