Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan over next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The cyclone in the areas of Finland with plenty of moisture content is to continue affecting the weather in the greater part of Kazakhstan in the first days of the week, Kazinform has learnt from the three-day weather forecast issued by Kazhydromet.

Precipitation in forms of rain and snow is to linger as well as to intensify in certain areas. Fog, ice slick, and strong wind are also expected to hit in places. The north is to brace for blizzards.

It is forecast that by the middle of the week a western anticyclone will reach most parts of the country, brining decreases in temperature.

It is also said that the west will enjoy the weather without precipitation during the next three days.