Rain and thunderstorm expected in most part of country on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain, thunderstorm, strong wind with a possibility of hail are forecast for the most parts of Kazakhstan, "Kazhydromet" informs.

Strong wind, thunderstorm and possibly hail are expected in Akmola and Karaganda, Almaty regions.

Strong wind and thunderstorm in spots are forecast for Kostanay region.

Strong wind and possibly hail are expected in North Kazakhstan region.

Strong wind with dust storms, thunderstorm are forecast for South Kazakhstan region.

Strong wind at night is also forecast for Kyzylorda region.

Strong wind with the gusts up to 17-22 meters per second, thunderstorm are expected in Pavlodar region.

Strong wind and thunderstorm are also expected in East Kazakhstan region.

Strong wind with the gusts up to 25 meters per second, thunderstorm and hail are forecast for Zhambyl region.

High fire risk will remain in spots in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.