Rain and thunderstorm expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather will remain unstable in the most parts of Kazakhstan today. Rain and thunderstorm, strong wind are forecast for the most parts of the territory of the country. However, the southern regions will have the weather without precipitation on August 6.

According to "Kazhydromet", strong wind is forecast for North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

Strong heat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda region regions today.

High fire risk will remain in most parts of the country.