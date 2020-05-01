Rain and thunderstorm expected in N Kazakhstan this weekend

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan is expected to wake up to the rainy weekend, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorms are forecast to hit the region during the first three days of May. On May 1 mercury is expected to read 5-10 degrees Celsius in the night. Wind will gust up to 23-28 m/s. On May 2 air temperature will drop to 0-5 degrees Celsius in the nighttime.

On May 4-6 Mets suggest air temperature to fall in the night to -3 degrees Celsius forming ground frosts. Patchy fog is expected to blanket the region. On May 7-10 air temperature will grow from 15-20 to stand at 21-26 degrees Celsius.