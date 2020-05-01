  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Rain and thunderstorm expected in N Kazakhstan this weekend

    17:12, 01 May 2020
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan is expected to wake up to the rainy weekend, Kazinform reports.

    Thunderstorms are forecast to hit the region during the first three days of May. On May 1 mercury is expected to read 5-10 degrees Celsius in the night. Wind will gust up to 23-28 m/s. On May 2 air temperature will drop to 0-5 degrees Celsius in the nighttime.

    On May 4-6 Mets suggest air temperature to fall in the night to -3 degrees Celsius forming ground frosts. Patchy fog is expected to blanket the region. On May 7-10 air temperature will grow from 15-20 to stand at 21-26 degrees Celsius.

    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!