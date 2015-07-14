Rain and thunderstorm expected in north of Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather with a possibility of thunderstorm and strong wind is expected in northern parts of the country on July 14, 2015. The weather in the other parts of the country will remain unchanged, without precipitation, "Kazhydromet" informs.

Strong wind is expected in Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions.

A dust storm is also expected in Kyzylorda region.

Fog is forecast for East Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning. Strong heat will remain in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Aktobe, Karaganda regions.

High fire risk will remain in majority of the territory of the country.