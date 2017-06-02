  • kz
    Rain and thunderstorm expected on weekend in Kazakhstan

    17:29, 02 June 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Another active cyclone is shifting towards Western Siberia and cold Arctic and fresh-Arctic fronts associated with it will affect the weather in the country, according to Kazhydromet.  


    Moving through the country, the fronts will cause rains, thunderstorms, hail, wind strengthening to 15-20 m/s and with gusts up to 23-28 m/s. While in the next two days temperature in most regions (except western regions) is expected to be around or above the norm, a 3-6º С drop below the norm is expected on Monday on the entire territory of Kazakhstan.

    Forecast for Astana

    June 3: partly cloudy, short rain in the afternoon, thunderstorm. Southeast wind 9-14 m/s. +15 +17°C at night, +29 +31°C during the day.

    June 4: partly cloudy, occasional showers in morning and afternoon, thunderstorm. South wind will eventually transition to Northwest 9-14 m/s, gusting to 15-20 m/s. Temperature at night +15 +17°C and +26 +28°C in the daytime.

    June 5: partly cloudy, occasional showers in the afternoon, thunderstorm. Northwest wind 9-14 m/s. +10 +12°C at night and +18 +20°C during the day.

    Forecast for Almaty

    June 3: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind 0-5 m/s. +15 +17°C at night, +29 +31°C during the day.

    June 4: variable cloudiness, short rain, thunderstorm. Wind 2-7 m/s. +17 +19°C at night and +28 +30°C during the day.

    June 5: variable cloudiness, short rain, thunderstorm. Wind 2-7 m/ s. +15 +17°C at night, +28 +30°C during the day.

     

