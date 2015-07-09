Rain and thunderstorm to rule the day in Kazakhstan July 9

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rainfall, thunderstorm, strong wind is expected in Kazakhstan on July 9, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for Emergency Situations under the Ministry of Interior.

Strong wind of 15-20 mps is expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Rainfall and hail will hit some areas of East Kazakhstan region. Heatwave will rule the day in Atyrau, Mangystau and West-Kazakhstan regions of the country. Extremely high fire danger remains in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Almaty regions.