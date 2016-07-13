Rain and thunderstorms stay in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains and thunderstorms with strong wind will stay in Kazakhstan. However, the weather without precipitation is expected in the east, northeast, south and southeast.

Strong wind is forecast for Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Atyrau and Zhambyl regions.

Fog is also expected in spots in Mangystau regions.

Strong wind and dust storm are forecast for South Kazakhstan region.

Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan regions will have hot weather today.